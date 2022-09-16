Why An Astrology Expert Says Queen Camilla And King Charles Were 'Destined To Meet' - Exclusive

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, first met at Windsor Castle in 1970 at a Polo match, beginning a connection and a relationship that would span over five decades (thus far) and be the cause of both controversy and celebration (via Insider). Some may say the royal couple met my chance, but if you believe in astrology and in some greater cosmic destiny that intercedes in our lives, then you might believe that their meeting was meant to happen.

We spoke with Astrologer and Spiritual Coach Cameron Martin, PhD about the astrological compatibility of the couple who now rules over the United Kingdom, and he first explained how someone with his background endeavors to come up with an answer to such a question.

"Everyone has an astrological chart based on when they were born," he explained. "When determining the compatibility of two individuals using astrology, it is helpful to look at the couple's synastry, which tells us about the dynamics playing out between two people's birth charts." He went to point out, "It is also helpful to read the combination of these charts, known as a composite chart in astrology, to learn about the energy of the relationship itself."

So what does Martin see for Charles and Camilla when he takes these steps to understand their cosmic connection?