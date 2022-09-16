Why An Astrology Expert Says Queen Camilla And King Charles Were 'Destined To Meet' - Exclusive
King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, first met at Windsor Castle in 1970 at a Polo match, beginning a connection and a relationship that would span over five decades (thus far) and be the cause of both controversy and celebration (via Insider). Some may say the royal couple met my chance, but if you believe in astrology and in some greater cosmic destiny that intercedes in our lives, then you might believe that their meeting was meant to happen.
We spoke with Astrologer and Spiritual Coach Cameron Martin, PhD about the astrological compatibility of the couple who now rules over the United Kingdom, and he first explained how someone with his background endeavors to come up with an answer to such a question.
"Everyone has an astrological chart based on when they were born," he explained. "When determining the compatibility of two individuals using astrology, it is helpful to look at the couple's synastry, which tells us about the dynamics playing out between two people's birth charts." He went to point out, "It is also helpful to read the combination of these charts, known as a composite chart in astrology, to learn about the energy of the relationship itself."
So what does Martin see for Charles and Camilla when he takes these steps to understand their cosmic connection?
The royal couple was simply meant to be, says expert
First, Cameron Martin checked the couple's synastry. In so doing, he found that "it is clear that these two were destined to meet." He explained that "their vertices (indicator of fated meetings) are conjunct (together) in the house of love, romance, play, and pleasure. There is a strong attraction and chemistry between both of them." He gave us further details by noting that "Camilla's natal Moon squares Charles's natal Venus indicating a very strong emotional connection between the two that can be restless and can sometimes lead to misunderstandings and hurt feelings." Considering the on-again, off-again history of the relationship between King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, that makes sense.
"There is passion here, for sure," Martin told us, "but it isn't always stable. They both have strong energy signatures that suggest a need for deep connection, however, they both like different things and have to learn to manage their expectations to maintain harmony in the relationship." Specifically, the professional Astrologer's research indicates that "Charles values home, beauty and tradition, while Camilla values the more emotional, subconscious, and even spiritual aspects of life. However, they both have Mercury in water signs suggesting that they understand each other emotionally and have an intimate conversational approach to each other."
What the couple's composite chart suggest
When Astrologer and Life Coach Cameron Martin looked at the composite chart for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, he found "it is clear that this is a couple that is noticed by others. There is a deep, transformative quality about their union, rich with deep, emotional exploration. The 'heart' of the relationship is the public," he said.
He went on to explain that "There is an important focus on service to humanity and philanthropy," which aligns very well with The King's recent promises to continue in his mother's footsteps by committing his life to the service of his people, just as Queen Elizabeth II had done.
Martin went on to say though, that "At times, however, focusing too much on 'the work' externally can hamper the couple's romantic or creative expression." The good news is that this couple is continuing to learn and grow with and because of each other. As Martin explained, "They are both learning about how to heal emotional wounds from childhood and moving toward stability and professional success together. They are teaching each other that they truly are enough, for each other, and the world."