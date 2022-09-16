Who Is Sophie Densham, The Woman Always By Queen Camilla's Side?

King Charles III may be the new British monarch, but there are many more people involved in making decisions within the royal family. This will change significantly now that Charles is king, with reports of his staff at Clarence House being made redundant following his accession to the throne (via The Guardian). Who will follow remains to be seen, but it's clear that Charles and Queen consort Camilla have staff within what is often referred to as "The Firm" that they would prefer not to part with.

As The New York Times writes, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, was the one to popularize this term. It's a collective descriptor of those surrounding the royals, like advisors, private secretaries, and ladies in waiting. As royal historian Edward Owens told the newspaper, "it is duty and the business of the royal family that comes first."

Both Charles and Camilla have a lot of important people that follow their every move, none so more than their private secretaries. And while many at Clarence House won't be moving to Buckingham Palace, it seems that Camilla's private secretary Sophie Densham will continue her post.