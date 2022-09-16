How Rachel Lindsay's Life Changed After Reality TV - Exclusive

Right before Rachel Lindsay was named the "Bachelorette" lead in 2017, she wrapped up a trial and flew out to L.A. for her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for the announcement. She had no idead that her life was about to change forever. "After getting out of 'The Bachelor,' I started seeing it was picked up by BBC and CNN ... I was like, 'What did I get myself into?'" Rachel Lindsay told The List in an exclusive interview.

Five years later, Lindsay is happily married to her husband and first impression pick, Bryan Abasolo, and working as a TV correspondent for "Extra." Reflecting on the moment she became the lead of a popular reality TV show, Lindsay could've never imagined how her life would turn out. "I didn't think, 'I'm going to fall in love and have this fairytale life.' I was open to it, but I'm such a skeptical person, I didn't believe that would happen," Lindsay told us.

She added, "I'm glad that I didn't look at it that way at first, because I probably would've become overwhelmed and said no. Because I didn't think of it like that, it wasn't as big to me until later." For the multi-talented lawyer and TV correspondent, a world of opportunities opened up after her reality TV role.