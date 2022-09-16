Carly's Blast-From-The-Past Backstory Has General Hospital Fans Scratching Their Heads

According to Soap Central, on "General Hospital," Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) was headed to a leadership seminar in Aruba when her plane had to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida due to a hurricane. There she met an older lady who convinced Carly to hold on to something that made her happy, as the flight was canceled and she was stranded in the airport for an undetermined amount of time. Carly's thoughts drifted to that of Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), to whom she recently admitted that she reciprocated his romantic feelings. Part of the reasoning for attending the conference was to distance herself from Drew so she could figure out what was right for her in life.

Carly found her way to a hotel and because she had accidentally left her cell phone on the plane, she read a book in the restaurant. There a woman named Peyton Roberts (Linda Purl) struck up a conversation with her, and noticed an older man with a younger woman at a table (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). Peyton started to complain that the woman was a prostitute, recalling a brothel that had been run in the past by Ruby Anderson (Norma Connolly). Carly told her that Ruby was her aunt. She then realized that Peyton was the mother of her friend Charlotte "Carly" Roberts, who had allegedly died years ago, and Carly had taken her name. Peyton expressed her displeasure at seeing Carly again (via Soap Hub).

Now Carly must confront her past, and the awful things that happened.