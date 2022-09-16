Carly's Blast-From-The-Past Backstory Has General Hospital Fans Scratching Their Heads
According to Soap Central, on "General Hospital," Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) was headed to a leadership seminar in Aruba when her plane had to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida due to a hurricane. There she met an older lady who convinced Carly to hold on to something that made her happy, as the flight was canceled and she was stranded in the airport for an undetermined amount of time. Carly's thoughts drifted to that of Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), to whom she recently admitted that she reciprocated his romantic feelings. Part of the reasoning for attending the conference was to distance herself from Drew so she could figure out what was right for her in life.
Carly found her way to a hotel and because she had accidentally left her cell phone on the plane, she read a book in the restaurant. There a woman named Peyton Roberts (Linda Purl) struck up a conversation with her, and noticed an older man with a younger woman at a table (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). Peyton started to complain that the woman was a prostitute, recalling a brothel that had been run in the past by Ruby Anderson (Norma Connolly). Carly told her that Ruby was her aunt. She then realized that Peyton was the mother of her friend Charlotte "Carly" Roberts, who had allegedly died years ago, and Carly had taken her name. Peyton expressed her displeasure at seeing Carly again (via Soap Hub).
Now Carly must confront her past, and the awful things that happened.
Carly must confront the ghosts of her past
Carly comes face-to-face with a ghost from her past. Is she ready to have a long overdue conversation?#GH is intense, new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @lldubs pic.twitter.com/ouKakO1nUy— General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 15, 2022
On Twitter, "General Hospital" posted a picture of Carly looking apprehensive writing, "Carly comes face-to-face with a ghost from her past. Is she ready to have a long overdue conversation?" Immediate fan reaction indicated too much Carly and not enough of the other characters. "Spread the stories around. You have some fabulous leading women that I want to see. Not Caroline 24/7," said one fan. Conversely, another viewer posted, "They keep her trending lol. Carly haters imo talk more about Carly than her own fans."
Some fans were confused not knowing Carly's backstory involving Reese Marshall (Kari Wuhrer). Someone explained, "It's the same character, when the storyline with Reese happened she revealed she was Charlotte (Carly) Roberts, her childhood bff and that she didn't die in the car accident. This was during the beginning of Carly's metal [sic] breakdown storyline."
In response to Peyton's treatment of Carly, one fan wrote, "That woman talking to Carly like that really pissed me off. Calling her trash! People are NOT trash! [Laura Wright] you're so good you made me feel bad for Carly." A middle ground post stated, "I'm not the biggest Carly fan, however, I love when ["General Hospital"] digs back into the past and gives us storylines like this. I love it. Maybe it will help me like Carly more."
Before Carly can move her life in a new direction, she must first confront the ghosts of her past.