Prince Andrew's Outfit For The Queen's Vigil Has Twitter Seeing Red

On September 16, fans of the royal family tuned in to one of the queen's final vigils ahead of her upcoming funeral. During the somber affair, the monarch's four children –– King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex –– were seen honoring their late mother in their military uniforms (per Daily Mail). While fans showcased their support for the royal siblings, some were surprised to see Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in his military attire. Under the current rules, royal family members can only wear their military uniforms if they are working members, according to CNN. Back in 2019, Prince Andrew stepped away from his royal duties due to his alleged ties with sex offender Jeffery Epstein, as reported by BBC.

Due to the aforementioned rules and controversy, social media users expressed their disappointment over Prince Andrew's military garb. One person wrote: "So Prince Andrew gets to wear his military uniform after all. How s**t is that." Another user tweeted: "Prince Andrew in Military uniform is disgraceful." Before the event took place, there were reports that Prince Andrew would not be wearing his uniform. However, it was later revealed that the controversial royal would be allowed to as a "special mark of respect" (per Sky News AU).