The Huge Royal Duty Prince Andrew Is Shockingly Still Allowed To Do

Big changes are happening to the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Aside from the obvious passing of the crown to King Charles III, roles within the family are also being decided upon, and all eyes are on Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew achieved notoriety when his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became public knowledge. He was also accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, and while he denied it in a now-infamous BBC interview, he eventually agreed to an out-of-court settlement, which would have him pay an undisclosed sum to Giuffre. Following the interview, he announced that he would step back from public duties for the "foreseeable future," and in January 2022, he was stripped of his HRH and military titles. But even then, Andrew's presence was still felt. Apparently, it's because he was the queen's favorite. "There was an unbreakable bond between them, and she must have been devastated when his name was dragged through the mud," royal expert Phil Dampier told the Daily Mail. "He only had himself to blame, of course, and it's difficult to feel sympathy for him, but as a mother, she always supported him."

With Queen Elizabeth gone, Prince Andrew technically no longer has an ally in the family, but as it turns out, a decades-old rule still warrants him some power.