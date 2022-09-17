Prince Harry Allowed To Wear Military Uniform At Queen's Final Vigil For One Reason

Making his mark as king. Following Queen Elizabeth's death, King Charles III has taken back his mother's former rulings and is setting his own rules in place. One of those new rules includes letting his son, Prince Harry, wear his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's memorial.

Despite being in the army for 10 years, back in 2020, Prince Harry stopped wearing his military uniform, per CNN. The decision for Prince Harry to stop wearing the uniform came after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, chose to step back from their duties in the royal family and move to the United States.

Since then, during the various ceremonies held to honor Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry has not been seen wearing his military uniform. Despite his service, since Prince Harry chose to leave royal life, he has not been allowed to wear it due to the strict rules the royal family adheres to. According to Buckingham Palace, only "working members of the royal family" are allowed to wear the uniforms, despite past service (via CNN). But now, King Charles III is overriding that rule and allowing Prince Harry to put on his military uniform once again for a special reason.