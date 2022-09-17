Why The Media Is Having Such A Difficult Time With Kate Middleton's Official Titles

When Kate Middleton married Prince William in April of 2011, he officially became the Duke of Cambridge, and she, the Duchess of Cambridge, a fact that is for the most part commonly known. Dukedom has traditionally been a gift from the Queen to senior male royal family members on their wedding day, according to Reader's Digest, and explains why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex upon their 2018 trip down the aisle, in front of the entire world.

Kate has long held another title that we don't typically hear used — Princess William. Yes, really (via Woman & Home). Her official title until recently was much longer: Her Royal Highness Princess William, Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn, Baroness Carrickfergu (via Good To Know). Try saying that ten times fast! Um, or maybe just twice.

As for why most people didn't refer to her as Princess William, well, it may have something to do with how only a princess of royal blood can use their first name styled with the title "princess," such as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who are the daughters of Prince Andrew.

Now, Kate is truly a bonafide princess — but not forever.