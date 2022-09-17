Twitter Finds Something Sweet To Smile About After Heartwrenching Queen's Grandchildren Vigil

Queen Elizabeth II's eight grandchildren stood vigil over her coffin on Saturday, causing Twitter to basically lose it given the heavy emotion of the moment. According to the BBC, this is the first time in history a monarch's grandchildren have participated in this moving ceremony.

The world watched as King Charles III's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as Princess Anne's kids, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall and the kids of the Queen's third son, Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, who is only 14 years old, all stood by the long-serving monarch's coffin, their heads bowed.

Twitter was deeply affected by the display, but also uplifted, with one person commenting in part that they did her proud, and someone else tweeting, "it was a privilege to be able to see them carrying out their duties."

Someone else praised the royals' strong family bond, and another observer expressed respect for the Queen's grandchildren to be mourning so publicly.

Perhaps the funniest tweet to come out of the grandchildrens' vigil was a suggestion for her great-grandchildren to do the same on Sunday. According to Town & Country, she has 12 great-grandchildren, ranging in age from 11, to 7 months old, and including the most famous fivesome of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (although there's still some confusion about the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kids).