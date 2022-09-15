Bombshell Report Reveals That Archie And Lilibet Might Not Get Titles Anytime Soon

There is yet more royal confusion about what official titles will be conferred on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two kids, Archie and Lilibet. Whether or not Meghan and Harry's children would get titles has been a source of tension ever since Meghan was first pregnant with Archie, according to her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Since Harry and Meghan — who are still technically the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — officially stepped down from their royal duties and are no longer "working royals" (whatever that means), it was decided that their kids would not be princes or princesses (officially). The big issue with that, according to the Sussexes, is that without the official titles, they are not entitled to the same security when in the United Kingdom as their cousins. Considering that Princess Diana was killed in a car accident after being hounded by paparazzi, you can see why this would concern them.

But then, after Queen Elizabeth II died, Archie and Lilibet became the grandchildren (instead of great-grandchildren) of the reigning monarch. As such, they are entitled to an automatic title upgrade to Prince and Princess, thanks to a rule instated by King George V in 1917, per Yahoo! Life. However, the latest news is that Archie and Lilibet's titles might not be what we all thought they were.