British Officials Offer A Dire Health Warning To Those Lining Up To See The Queen's Coffin

As the British continue to honor Queen Elizabeth II, British officials are sending out an important message to those preparing to wait to say goodbye to the queen.

Since Wednesday, according to the UK Parliament, Queen Elizabeth's coffin has stood in Westminster Hall where citizens are allowed to stop by in honor of the late queen. Though soon after opening the hall to citizens, it didn't take long before the line became so long that officials had to stop it, per USA Today. On Friday, the line of those waiting was stopped for over seven hours — as those already in line were expected to be waiting for at least 24 hours before seeing the queen's coffin.

The line was reopened on Saturday morning, and as mourners waited, King Charles III and Prince William, the Prince of Wales, stopped by and thanked citizens for their generosity (via BBC). While going down the line, Prince William was heard telling a young kid that they were "over halfway" through the line, while King Charles III was seen shaking the hands of those waiting and heard thanking them for their well wishes. And as the royal family made their way down the line of mourners, British officials are reminding those lining up to wait to take precautions for their health.