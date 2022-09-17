King Charles Found Out Queen Elizabeth Was Dying In This Surprising Way

Details about where the royal family was when they heard the news about Queen Elizabeth II's death have sharped into focus in recent days.

While the queen's been having health problems for years, her death still came as a shock. Two days before her death, the queen met with Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss. Photos of the event showed the queen seeming frail, but she was still on the job nonetheless. When public events were canceled the following day, questions may have been raised but everyone, royal family included, continued on like normal.

At 70 years, Queen Elizabeth's reign felt ever-lasting, but if you look at the timeline of Queen Elizabeth's health, there's been a noted decline after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. Since then, the queen had battled COVID and increasing "mobility issues." These mobility issues left the queen having to cancel many public appearances, including the State Opening of Parliament in May 2022 (via Reuters). More duties were canceled throughout the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration, Us Weekly reports, due to "discomfort."

If the queen was concerned about her health, the only clue experts could find was her insistence on traveling to Balmoral Castle for her annual summer trip. Katie Nicholl, royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, told the BBC that the queen "insisted on making the journey and I think, she was the Queen of Scots and I think she wanted this to be part of her homecoming, her ultimate homecoming" (via Daily Mail).