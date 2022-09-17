How The Queen's Love Of Horses Extended To Their Caregivers As Well

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing could come between Queen Elizabeth II and her animals. Whether it was her beloved corgis or her favorite horses, the queen was a devoted animal lover.

In fact, her love of horses may have even surpassed Queen Elizabeth's known love of corgis. When growing up, Queen Elizabeth was given a Shetland pony at the age of four from her father. And from there, that love of horses only transcended her childhood as Queen Elizabeth famously remarked that she when she was older she wanted to be like a horse — a passion that would follow her for the rest of her life. As an avid rider, Queen Elizabeth rode throughout her life and was even riding months before her death, simply because she loved it and didn't want to stop. "The Queen has enjoyed being on her horse again. The Queen had missed her riding over these nine months," a royal source from Windsor Castle said at the time, per the National Post.

And now, as the world honors the late queen ahead of her funeral, her former horse trainer is finally speaking out on how the queen not only changed horses' lives but his as well.