Bizarre The Young And The Restless Fall Promo Leaves Fans Joyful And Confused

Anyone who has been following Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa Porter's (Cait Fairbanks) relationship timeline on "The Young and the Restless" knows that their relationship has been full of activity lately. In fact, Mariah and Tessa's wedding managed to make history as it was the first same-sex union that daytime television has ever seen.

Grimes told People back in March that she was incredibly "proud" of the fact that her character was part of such a groundbreaking storyline for the LGTBQ+ community in the soap world. Speaking about Mariah and Tessa's wedding, she said, "Our relationship has been incredibly supported by the fans so far, and that's what makes this such a joy. We feel like we get to give this gift back to them, and they get to watch our characters just be happy and in love, and it's a huge culmination of their relationship's journey."

And while they have certainly dealt with a lot of blows in the past, including Tessa's health issues, as detailed by Soaps.com, a new but also bizarre "The Young and the Restless" fall promo has left fans both joyful and confused, as it gives fans a glimpse of what might be ahead for Mariah and Tessa. And no, it might not be what you're thinking at all.