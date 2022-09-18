Why Royal Biographer Thinks Queen Camilla Will Be Different Than Other Consorts Before Her

The first time Gyles Brandreth saw Queen Camilla, the Queen Consort, she was still Camilla Shand. He was at Bedales School when he caught sight of the then-17-year-old future queen, Brandreth writes in his memoir, "Odd Boy Out." She was "in her jodhpurs, hiding in the bushes, smoking a Woodbine," he recalls — though Camilla still denies that it "wasn't a Woodbine."

Throughout his adult life, Brandreth has built a career as a broadcaster, podcast, writer, and royal biographer. Not only has he written the book on the timeline of the relationship between King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, but he shared in his most recent column for the Daily Mail that he had also been Prince Philip's biographer and was the "chairman of one of his favorite charities."

But as the world prepares to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Brandreth finds his thoughts focused on the post-Elizabethan era. "I thought the Duke of Edinburgh was irreplaceable," Brandreth admits. Prince Philip had been Queen Elizabeth's "strength and stay" while he was alive. The biographer also noted in his Daily Mail column that Prince Philip "knew he was the support act, not the star attraction" and "made sure he walked one step behind [Queen Elizabeth]."

Brandreth sees this same spirit in Queen Camilla. It's just part of the reason why he believes Queen Camilla will be the "least stuffy" than any consort before her.