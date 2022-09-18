Queen Consort Camilla's Final Recorded Tribute To The Queen Is Heartwarming

Queen Consort Camilla has been reflecting on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of the monarch's passing. She spoke about how remarkable the queen's 70-year reign was during a tribute packing made by the BBC, saying, "It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one, so I think she carved her own role," as reported by People.

Camilla, who took on the title of queen consort after her husband Prince Charles became King Charles III, has officially been part of the royal family since her wedding in 2005, though she first met Charles all the way back in 1970 (via the BBC). Though the late monarch did not attend the wedding, the queen's relationship with Camilla seems to have improved in later years, judging by the "sincere wish" she expressed earlier this year for Camilla to become queen consort.

Sky News also tweeted a video of Queen Camilla speaking about the late queen as part of the tribute. In the video, she expressed her admiration for the long-term matriarch of the royal family, stating, "She's been part of our lives forever. I'm 75 now, and I can't remember anyone except the queen being there." She went on to mention a few key details about Her Majesty, sharing, "She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable."