Who Was The Last Person To Pay A Final Respect To The Queen?

Queen Elizabeth II is finally being laid to rest following her passing on September 8, 2022. A key part of the process following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth involved her lying in state for thousands of mourners to pay their respects. According to the Daily Mail, over 400,000 people were assumed to have passed through Westminster Hall to view (and mourn) Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. Last night marked the final evening for mourners to enter the line, which had been open since last Wednesday. However, the last person to pay their respects exited the Hall around 6:30 am local time.

Christina Heerey was the last member of the public permitted to view Queen Elizabeth's coffin (via The Mirror). However, she was not the final person overall to walk past the queen to pay their respects. That honor was bestowed upon the United Kingdom's first-ever female Black Rod, Sarah Clarke. As reported by The Mirror, the Black Rod fought back tears as she said her emotional goodbye to the queen. Clarke's farewell moment to the queen came after she was responsible for maintaining order and helped run the lying in state service that was viewed by so many.

Chalke was photographed, wiping away a tear as she walked from the coffin, marking the end of the five-day event. With Queen Elizabeth II's public viewing concluded, all eyes are now on the telecast of her funeral, which is expected to be viewed by billions worldwide.