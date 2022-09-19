Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Changes When Wearing Military Uniform - Exclusive

It's no secret that when we wear something we feel good in, our confidence is transformed, and it's no different for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Body language expert Jess Ponce III, author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.: 7 Keys to Unlock the Speaker Within", analyzed Prince Harry in his military uniform and had some interesting insights.

Prince Harry has been open about his military service and how it shaped him. He served in the army for ten years, from 2005 to 2015 (via Royal). He is clearly proud of his military service, and so it makes sense that he is, according to Ponce, "transformed" when he dons his military uniform.

Although the Duke of Sussex is naturally confident and appears at ease when speaking at public events, Ponce confirmed that his military uniform gives him "an extra regal quality." This regality may also partly be why Ponce says Prince Harry gives out "an internal strength" even when marching amongst a group. As well as Prince Harry's noticeable "gravitas", Ponce states that his military uniform gives him the confidence to perform actions that "are more purposeful and calculated."

Additionally, Ponce revealed that Prince Harry's military uniform gives him a leader-like charisma. He went on to say that his military uniform "fits him well", which could be adding to his overall demeanor. Notably, The Duke of Sussex wore his military uniform to the queen's vigil, but will wear a mourning suit to her funeral (via The Daily Mirror).