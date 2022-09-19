How Queen Camilla Honored The Past With Her Funeral Jewelry

The queen's funeral is expected to break a major record, with around half the world's population slated to tune in, per the Daily Mail. As royal watchers mourn the loss of dearly departed monarch Queen Elizabeth II, her nearest and dearest gathered at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects in person, and the ways in which various members of the extended royal family are choosing to show their love for the queen has become clear.

According to Metro, Camilla, Queen Consort honored the late monarch's memory by choosing to wear Queen Victoria's Hessian Diamond Jubilee Brooch. The eye-catching piece is in the shape of a heart, features three stunning sapphires, and contains the number 60 to mark the years of service required for a Diamond Jubilee. Naturally, Her Majesty celebrated her Platinum Jubilee just a few months ago, beating her great-grandmother's record in the process.

It's likely Queen Camilla chose it because of the history-making reign that knocked Queen Victoria off the top spot. Likewise, the piece was a gift from the monarch's own grandchildren, further emphasizing its significance. Funnily enough, Queen Camilla has made a small change to her accessories since the queen's death, incorporating many of Her Majesty's own pieces into her jewelry rotation as a way of paying tribute to her. The Hessian Diamond Jubilee Brooch is no different.