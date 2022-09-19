How Lady Louise Honored The Queen At Her Funeral

Lady Louise Windsor is the eldest child of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex (via Town & Country). At 18, she is the youngest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, and, according to the Metro, was supposedly her "favorite" grandchild.

She paid tribute to the late Queen beautifully at her funeral on September 19, 2022, with a subtle yet touching outfit detail. Lady Louise was spotted wearing a silver necklace in the shape of a horse, an accessory which is thought to pay homage to the love for horses she and the Queen both shared. This is not the first time Lady Louise has worn the necklace — she was previously seen wearing it at the vigil that took place in Westminster Hall a couple of days earlier. Nevertheless, her wearing it again is both a powerful statement and a charming way for her to show her respect and love for her grandmother.

Lady Louise's love of horse and carriage riding has been well documented throughout her life and was a hobby that her grandmother wholeheartedly approved of. As reported by Hello!, the Queen attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show earlier this year to support her granddaughter and could be seen smiling proudly throughout the event.

A stark contrast to her black dress, Lady Louise's choice to wear her horse necklace is a fitting way for her to personally pay tribute to the Queen.