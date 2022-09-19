Twitter Can't Stop Talking About Princess Charlotte's Key Accessory At The Queen's Funeral

As the famous children's author E.B. White once wrote, "Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day."

On September 19, Princess Charlotte of Wales arrived at the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, donning an all-black outfit to commemorate the somber occasion. But it was an accessory that really had Twittersphere talking. "Little Charlotte's hat is making me the saddest," one user tweeted. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Princess Charlotte's hat is iconic though." But that's not all. Along with the hat, Princess Charlotte wore a brooch in the shape of a horseshoe on her coat. According to Town & Country magazine, the brooch is understood to be a nod to the queen and her love of riding horses.

Chris Jackson/Getty

As reported by Express, this marks the first time the princess has attended not only a state funeral but also the first time she has sported a hat and a brooch in public. As you may recall, Princess Charlotte and her royal brothers, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales, were notably absent at Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. It's reported that only 30 people attended the services due to COVID-19 protocols. "William told George, Charlotte, and Louis that Prince Philip has 'gone to heaven' and 'is an angel now,'" a source revealed to Us Weekly about the children's understanding of their great-grandfather's death at the time. "They're still so young."