The Role Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Play At The Queen's Funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be part of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on September 19. ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship tweeted: "Prince George and Princess Charlotte will walk in procession behind their great-grandmother's coffin. They will walk between [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton] and [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle]." Since Prince George of Wales is second in line to the throne and Princess Charlotte of Wales is third in line to the throne, that is likely why William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, decided to have them participate in the funeral.

Many royal watchers still remember the heartbreaking image of Prince Harry and Prince William walking behind Princess Diana's coffin, and some royal fans have taken to Twitter to air their feelings about George and Charlotte's participation in the funeral. One fan tweeted: "Don't think it's entirely appropriate for Prince George and Princess Charlotte aged only 9 and 7 to walk behind their grandmothers coffin and attend her funeral in a church of 2000 people (and millions of viewers). Has William learned nothing from his mother's funeral?" However, other royal watchers thought it was good the young royals could participate, and one fan tweeted: "It's clear that the queen adored her great-grandchildren — and they her, so while it will be emotional tomorrow, it's good that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be present."