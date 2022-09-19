What King Charles Reportedly Plans To Do With His Mother's Beloved Balmoral Castle

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, she did so at Balmoral castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. According to Architectural Digest, it was commonplace for the queen to spend her summer at the castle. The sprawling estate was built in 1390, but the royal family didn't acquire it until the mid-1800s (via Town & Country). Queen Elizabeth II's love of Balmoral castle is leading to speculation that King Charles III is planning a major change to the property following her death. The reported idea is something that could have major implications on the public's access to the queen's favorite destination.

Per the Daily Mail, King Charles III is reportedly planning on turning Balmoral castle into a museum for the public. The plan could see the castle's new purpose ready for public viewing by early next summer, and it will be a tribute to her seven-decade reign as monarch. The museum would feature outfits worn during significant moments during Elizabeth's reign, as well as jewelry belonging to the royal family. The museum would allegedly draw "tens of thousands of visitors to pay a tribute to the Queen in the Highlands home where she spent her final days" (via the Daily Mail).

Despite becoming king, Charles isn't moving into Balmoral himself, as he already possesses his own Scottish residence nearby. These plans also come amid his determination to "reduce the number of official suites at Buckingham Palace," as Daily Mail reported — just one of the ways King Charles III is expected to change the monarchy.