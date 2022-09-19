Jill And Joe Biden Were Seated In An Unexpected Place During The Queen's Funeral

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden flew across the Atlantic to join world leaders in mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Both President Biden and Jill Biden attended the Queen's funeral, making them two of the 2,000 guests in attendance, according to CNN. The Americans found themselves seated in a surprising spot during the queen's funeral.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla sat near the coffin in the front two seats of the Westminster Abbey service (via BBC). The royal family lined the front row of the queen's service, as seen in photos from the BBC. The American leaders won't be seen in the front rows of the queen's funeral, however. The royal family took the first rows, followed by former and current U.K. prime ministers. Next was global royalty and heads of state from across the world, including President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden all the way back in the fourteenth row (per BBC). They were seated behind Polish president Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, according to The Telegraph.

Hundreds of world leaders gathered at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to pay respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch (via the Economist). President Joe Biden found himself in the company of France's president Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Emperor Naruhito, and China's vice president Wang Qishan, CNBC reported.