Hoda Kotb Reveals Her Take On Prince Harry's True Feelings For The Queen

The funeral processions for Queen Elizabeth II have begun, and as a result, people all over the world are commenting. One famous face giving her opinion on the current happenings in the royal family is Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb. Kotb interviewed Prince Harry in April 2022 amid his trip to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. During the interview, Kotb asked Prince Harry about a plethora of things, including the state of his relationship with his brother William, Prince of Wales, and his father, King Charles III. His statements about them were vague, but Kotb evidently gained insight into Harry's feelings about his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II during the conversation (via Today).

In a recent interview with Page Six, Kotb revealed what she learned about Prince Harry's feelings for his grandmother during that interview. Regarding his love for Queen Elizabeth II, she said, it "was palpable when we spoke about the Queen . . . it was the most moving parts of the interview — and to imagine the next time that we would be talking about Harry and his grandmother was today is so poignant."

However, Kotb also explained that Prince Harry showed her another side of the queen which filled him with great joy. She revealed to Page Six, "He showed me another side of her, that mischievous side. He delighted in that. I was looking at old videos of them and he would always whisper something in her ear and she would always burst out laughing."