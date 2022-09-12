Insider Reveals Prince Harry's Feelings On His Royal Attire Snub

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was coincidentally in England when his beloved grandmother's health rapidly deteriorated, but sadly he didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving in Scotland too late. Although Harry was one of the first royals to leave Balmoral, he and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are staying in the U.K. for the royal mourning period, per Express.

The Daily Mail notes that the Duke of Sussex, alongside Prince Andrew, will be required to don civilian clothes at all official events surrounding the queen's death. However, Andrew will be allowed to wear military dress at the final vigil in Westminster Hall, much to the consternation of Harry's fans. Omid Scobie, royal expert and long-time friend of the Sussexes, tweeted that this is, "No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex."

As Scobie pointed out, Harry "served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the queen being his 'commander-in-chief.'" Andrew, on the other hand, was involved in a highly-publicized scandal for which he had to settle with accuser Virginia Giuffre out of court. Sources confirmed to Page Six that Harry will indeed be "saddened" by not being able to wear military attire for the funeral, though at least Andrew won't be either.

Harry hasn't worn his uniform since the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, back in 2020, which took place just before he moved to the U.S.