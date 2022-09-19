The Unexpected Royal Spotted Comforting The Queen's Youngest Grandchild

When Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren held vigil over her coffin on Saturday night, James, Viscount Severn was the youngest of the bunch standing in silence (via Town & Country). At just 14 years old, he is the son of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. The public hasn't seen much of James, with his parents purposefully keeping him out of the limelight. "For their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important," his mother, Countess Sophie, previously stated (per Town & Country). James is currently 14th in line for the throne and resides in Surrey, according to Tatler.

While he hasn't been seen at many events, James was fully present at the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. As the British royal family made their way into Westminster Hall for the State Funeral, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall's husband, placed a gentle hand on James' back in a comforting gesture, observed by Hello!. Zara Tindall is Her Majesty's eldest granddaughter, making Mike the cousin-in-law of James. National World shares that Mike is a former rugby player who was made a Member of the British Empire for his contributions to the sport.

Mike spoke to Telegraph about becoming part of the royal family, saying, "I've always felt part of it and I think that's down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They're a fantastic family."