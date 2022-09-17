Twitter Is Moved To Tears As Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Stand Vigil At Westminster

In honor of their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren stood vigil at her coffin on Saturday, September 17, to pay their respects.

At the vigil, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry — dressed in uniform – led the grandchildren to a circle around the coffin, where they stood in honor, per the BBC. At the head of the queen's coffin stood Prince William while Prince Harry stood at the opposite end. The queen's other grandchildren stood in a circle, the group including Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and Zara Tindall and Peter Philips. The ceremony followed a similar memorial the queen's children held, during which they stood for 10 minutes to honor the late queen as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. The grandchildren standing vigil at the coffin comes as Queen Elizabeth's funeral is set to be held on Monday, September 19.

And as the grandchildren looked stoically to the floor as crowds passed by, it didn't take long for fans to notice how touching the moment was. Taking to Twitter, one fan noted how poignant the ceremony was, writing, "Omg I'm so emotional watching the queen's grandchildren standing vigil at her casket." Echoing a similar statement, another fan added, "I'm crying watching HRH The Queen's grandchildren keep vigil on their precious Granny. How proud their parents must be." Adding to that, one fan put it succinctly, writing, "The grandchildren's vigil is beautiful," alongside a crying emoji.