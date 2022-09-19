Meghan And Harry's Seating Arrangement At The Queen's Funeral Is Raising Eyebrows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were already in the U.K. when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill and died at her Balmoral estate at the age of 96. The couple extended their visit in order to attend all of the services in honor of the queen. While Harry and Meghan have had a strained relationship with the royal family since stepping down from their duties in 2020, they appeared to be putting those differences aside while mourning the loss of Elizabeth. They even joined William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, to greet mourners outside of Windsor Castle.

"It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a source told People.

King Charles III even made a concession for his younger son, allowing Harry to wear his military uniform while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin at Westminster Hall, although he is no longer a working royal. And Meghan honored the late monarch by wearing a pair of pearl-and-diamond drop earrings that were given to her by Elizabeth in 2018, per Page Six.

But while there has been progress made, some people have speculated that the royal family is still finding ways to snub the Sussexes.