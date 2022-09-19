Carmen Rene On How Shapermint Is Changing The Shapewear Industry - Exclusive

Carmen Rene — aka @eatthecaketoo on Instagram — is reshaping the intimate apparel industry, literally, as she teams up with Shapermint, an online, size-inclusive marketplace for shapewear that is dedicated to uplifting all bodies.

As a mental health advocate and body-positive social media icon, Rene has seen her star rise while connecting with others who also have lipedema and lymphedema, two conditions that result in the swelling of her arms and legs, as she explained in an Instagram video. Raising awareness for these issues while deconstructing toxic beauty industry standards has become a full-time job for Carmen Rene. Besides her successful social media platforms, she has also launched her own body-affirming Take Up Space merchandise that's as cute as it is inspiring.

In an exclusive interview with The List, she talked about her journey toward helping others accept themselves, explaining what the pieces in her collection mean in the grand scheme of healing her relationship with her body. "All of my designs are inspired by lessons or daily affirmations that have helped me along my journey," she shared. "I am certainly not the first to create designs in the body acceptance space, but I did see a need for more body types to be represented."