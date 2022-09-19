The Real Reason Princess Charlotte Wore Black And Prince George Wore Navy To The Queen's Funeral

As Britain and the royal family said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her state funeral on Monday, September 19, many were struck by seeing the monarch's great-grandchildren, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales, follow her coffin into Westminster Abbey. Standing beside their parents William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, it was the first time since the death of their great-grandmother that they'd been seen in public (via Now To Love).

Out of the queen's 12 great-grandchildren, they were the only two in attendance, according to ABC News. While her eldest great-grandaughters, Savannah and Isla Phillips did not attend the service, they did attend the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall with their father Peter Phillips, son of Anne, Princess Royal (via Hello!).

Like their cousins at this event, Prince George and Princess Charlotte followed the traditional royal mourning dress for their appearance at the queen's state funeral by wearing navy and blue. But what stood out most was a number of firsts for Charlotte in particular.