Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.

It won't surprise anyone that Kate Middleton chose Alexander McQueen for her funeral attire. The designer also created the Princess of Wales' wedding dress as well as many of her other most expensive fashions (via Town & Country). In addition to buzzing about the princess' ensemble for the very sad day, Twitter also had a very interesting observation about the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall.

It seems underneath her hat and veil, which is a customary accessory for senior royals at funerals to provide them more privacy, observers thought Kate looked like another member of the family that she is reportedly often at odds with. If you guessed Meghan Markle, you'd be right.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex was dressed in black as well, with Twitter heavily weighing in that her hat and dress featuring a cape was on point — if we are to consider these things at a funeral.