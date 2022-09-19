Princess Anne Barely Left Her Mother's Side After The Queen's Death

Princess Anne, the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, has been faithfully accompanying her mother's coffin wherever it goes in the past week. According to Good Morning America, the Princess Royal is the only one of the Queen's four children to have been there for each part of her mother's final journey, from Balmoral Estate to her final resting place at Windsor.

She started out as part of the exclusive envoy that accompanied the queen's coffin from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse Palace in Edinburgh, and was later pictured curtsying to the coffin when it arrived. She then joined her siblings, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, King Charles III, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, as they followed their mother's coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, also in Edinburgh. Princess Anne made history by standing vigil at the coffin alongside her brothers until it was flown to London. Princess Anne was also present on this flight, showcasing her true dedication and loyalty to her mother.

In London, the Princess Royal once again joined the procession to Westminster Hall and joined her siblings for another standing vigil by the queen's coffin. She talked about her mother in a heartwarming statement, revealing that it was "an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys." Finally, at the Queen's funeral, Princess Anne wore full military uniform and saluted her mother's coffin (per Town & Country), a fitting goodbye to the woman she called "dearest Mother."