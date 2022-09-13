Princess Anne's Heartfelt Statement About Her Final Hours With The Queen

The two royals who were with Queen Elizabeth II during the final hours before her death have become the two most public in the days since. King Charles III has officially ascended the throne — and aside from what body language experts speculate is a genuine reunion between Prince William, Prince of Wales, and his brother, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — it's Princess Anne who has been sharing the king's spotlight.

Following the example the queen set following Princess Diana's death, Princess Anne waited five days before issuing a statement, which royal contributor Victoria Arbiter shared in a tweet. The princess wrote she was "fortunate to share the last 24 hours" of the queen's life and that it has been "an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

During Queen Elizabeth's journey from Balmoral Castle, where she died, to her arrival in London on September 13, the Princess Royal has been beside her mother. About this, Anne wrote that "[w]itnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting."

"We will all share unique memories," she added, referring to both the queen's funeral and the ascension of her brother, King Charles III. "I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss."

Princess Anne went on to admit that the loss of her mother reminded her "how much [the queen's] presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted."