Here's How Princess Diana's Family Was Represented At The Queen's Funeral

On Monday, September 19, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service was held at Westminster Abbey and was attended by roughly 2,000 esteemed guests including President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, who were seated in an unexpected place. Also present was Charles Spencer, younger brother to the late Princess Diana, who had been married to King Charles III until the 1990s (via Us Weekly). In the week following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Spencer honored the former monarch on social media, per Hello! On September 8, the day of Her Majesty's passing, The Earl of Spencer tweeted a photograph of the queen in her coronation garb, following it up with another post. "The flag at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ will remain at half-mast till after the Funeral," he wrote (via Twitter).

The Althorp Estate has been home to the Spencer family for over 500 years, housing an impressive collection of art and welcoming public visitors during summer months (via Althorp). Spencer is the author of six works of historical nonfiction, including, "The White Ship: Conquest, Anarchy, and the Wrecking of Henry I's Dream," per his official website.

On the morning of September 19, several hours before attending the queen's funeral with his wife, Countess Karen Spencer, the earl honored Queen Elizabeth II yet again in an Instagram post. "Wearing these at Windsor today, with great sadness and pride," he said of a pair of gold cufflinks monogrammed with the queen's initials, "ER," standing for "Elizabeth Regina," per Metro.