The Unexpected Royals Who Made An Appearance At The Queen's Funeral

Some of the youngest members of the royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral on September 19. In addition to the eight grandchildren who stood in silent vigil over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on September 17, the queen also has 12 great-grandchildren. Ranging in age from seven months to 11 years old, they are the grandchildren of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, King Charles III and Princess Diana, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, according to Town & Country.

While most are still too young to attend somber events, a few of the older great-grandchildren did make an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, per Hello!. Under the watchful eye of her mother Zara Tindall (the queen's eldest granddaughter), Mia Tindall (age 8) arrived with her cousins, Savannah (age 11) and Isla Phillips (age 10). The latter are the daughters of Peter Phillips (the queen's eldest grandson) and Autumn Kelly (via Town & Country). Daily Mail explained Savannah and Isla accompanied Zara while Peter participated in the funeral procession. Mother Kelly, who is divorced from Peter, did not attend the funeral.

Daily Mail also noted the great-grandchildren often called Her Majesty "Gan Gan," and royal expert Keren Barefield noted ( via Us Weekly), "The Queen is in her element when she's got her great-grandchildren sitting on her lap and having that family time."