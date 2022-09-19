General Hospital Marks 30 Years Since This Legendary Character Debuted

"General Hospital" has had a lot of interesting characters over the years, but one of the most unforgettable was played by Vanessa Marcil.

Marcil has had an interesting career. Her feature film debut was in "The Rock" in 1992 where she played Carla Pestalozzi, the girlfriend of Nicholas Cage's character Stanley Goodspeed. As seen in this YouTube clip, she was also in Prince's short film, "The Undertaker" playing the part of The Groupie. She appeared in the video for Prince's song "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World" and, according to Soap Hub, was also his inspiration for it.

In 1997 she played a recurring role in the Steven Spielberg-produced crime drama "High Incident," and then went on to join the cast of the highly popular series "Beverly Hills, 90210" as Gina Kincaid, playing the role from 1998 to 2000. She joined the cast of "Las Vegas" in 2003 playing the role of Sam Marquez opposite Josh Duhamel and the legendary James Caan, staying with the show for the five years of its run. Marcil has also appeared on such shows as "Spin City," "NYPD Blue," "Crossing Jordan," "Lipstick Jungle," and "Without a Trace" (via IMDb).

But it was her role as Brenda Barrett on "General Hospital" — where she and Maurice Benard's Sonny Corinthos became a super couple — that put her on the map, and this year marks a milestone for Marcil.