The Real Reason You Won't Be Able To See The Queen's Burial

Queen Elizabeth II completed her long journey to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on September 19. Starting in Scotland at Balmoral Castle where the queen peacefully passed away, her casket traveled first to Edinburgh, where it remained for 24 hours so members of the public could pay their respects, per the BBC. From there, she was flown to London, making a final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey — the same place she was crowned and married Prince Philip. The queen remained at Westminster for four days, while a record breaking number of people came to pay their respects.

Finally, on the morning of September 19, Queen Elizabeth was taken from Westminster Abbey to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, People reports, following a state funeral that was both attended by more than 2,000 people and live-streamed.

Despite the fact the streets were lined from London to Windsor, only 800 people attended the committee service at St. George's, per People. According to Reuters, the service was meant to be an intimate — but not the most private — funeral event for Queen Elizabeth. After being lowered into the royal vault, only members of the royal family would witness the final burial of both Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip. They'll both be relocated to King George VI Memorial Chapel, where the queen's family is buried.