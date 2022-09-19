King Charles Wasn't The Only One To Leave A Note On The Queen's Coffin

All eyes were on Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it was carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19. The queen's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, and on top of it was the Sovereign's Sceptre and Orb as well as the Imperial State Crown. It was also topped with a beautiful wreath with emotional and historic significance – the foliage and flowers came from the royal gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Highgrove House and along with the roses, hydrangeas, dahlias and other flowers, there was English oak (a symbol of strength), myrtle from a plant grown from a sprig that was in the wedding bouquet of Queen Elizabeth, and rosemary, a symbol of remembrance, according to The Guardian. In the wreath was a handwritten note from King Charles III that read, "In loving and devoted memory, Charles R."

Other wreaths were seen at the committal service held in Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel, including one from William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, per Hello! Magazine. The Prince and Princess of Wales both seem to have hand written notes for the wreath and each note bears their monogram.

Wpa Pool/Getty

Leaving notes on flowers is a common practice, and one Queen Elizabeth did for special people in her life. She left a note on Winston Churchill's coffin, and for the coffin of her mother, Queen Elizabeth wrote, "In Loving Memory, Lilbet," per NBC's "Today." And touchingly, for her husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021, she wrote on her stationery a note that read, in part, "I love you."