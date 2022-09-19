The Two Royals Who Reportedly Decided To Attend The Queen's Funeral At The Last Minute

Rob Pinney/Getty

It wasn't until September 18, the day before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey that Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales made the decision to attend. Their royal parents, William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales wanted the siblings to reach the decision on their own (via Express). As noted by Roya Nikkhah, Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, "My understanding from William's and Catherine's team is that the decision was made yesterday." Nikkhah went on to explain how, "it was really up to whether the children felt they wanted to be there," mentioning that their parents "have been speaking to them a week" about the approaching ceremony.

Prince George is now second in line to the throne after his father, William, Prince of Wales (via The Washington Post). Members of the grieving public who longed to see "the symbolism of the future king George at his great-grandmother's funeral" were not disappointed, according to Roya Nikkhah via Express. The siblings ultimately decided to attend, making them the youngest among the 2,000 guests present.

According to People, 4-year-old Prince Louis of Wales, William and Catherine's youngest child, was decidedly too little — likely in part because of his show-stealing moments at the queen's Platinum Jubilee — to join in on the day's proceedings. 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet, children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, were also absent from September 19's historic events (via Town & Country).