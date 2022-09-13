Why Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Doesn't Have An Open Casket

After the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, Operation London Bridge was put into action, which gives a thorough 10-day schedule for mourning the queen (via CNN). The plan for the queen's death and the days following it have been organized long before her passing. Now, funeral arrangements have been made.

Currently, the United Kingdom is observing a traditional mourning period for the queen, which will conclude at her funeral. She will have a state funeral, which will see processions in Edinburgh, London, and Windsor. The funeral will then take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, her final resting place.

While the funeral will be closed to the public, mourners from the public can visit Queen Elizabeth's coffin during the lying-in-state period (via the BBC). It is tradition for this service to feature a closed casket, as the public can visit the Palace of Westminster and wait in the long line for their chance to pay their respects to the queen. This will take place until her funeral on Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth's casket will also be closed during her funeral. According to Mental Floss, members of the royal family are buried in lead-lined coffins, which stay closed during the funeral to prevent decay. These special coffins can help preserve the body and slow down decomposition for over a year.