Elton John's Tribute To The Queen Includes Unheard Details About Their Relationship

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of Princess Diana's funeral, it's hard not to imagine a young Prince William and Prince Harry walking behind her coffin, or hear Sir Elton John singing "A Candle In The Wind." While the pop culture icon might not be as prominently placed in this royal funeral, it's clear from his touching tributes that Elton John is mourning Queen Elizabeth II like the rest of us.

The "Rocket Man" singer's connection to the royal family hasn't waned over the years since, either. In his 2019 memoir "Me," he wrote that his first personal interaction with the family was a dinner with Princess Margaret when her then-husband, Lord Snowden, stormed in demanding his own dinner. "They had a huge row," he wrote, adding that the princess "fled the room" after.

However, the combination of close proximity to Windsor Castle and the fact that his popularity was constantly increasing meant that this wasn't the last personal invitation John received. It was at one of Prince Andrew's 21st birthday parties that the singer says he met Princess Diana for the first time, as well as shared a dance with Princess Anne and the queen (via the Mirror).

At another party for Andrew, the Mirror reports the singer wrote in his memoir that he saw the queen slap her nephew, Viscount Linley, five times after finding out he hadn't looked in on his mother, Princess Margaret, like the queen had asked.