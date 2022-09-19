Here's Why You Won't Be Seeing Much Of The Royal Family For A While

We've been seeing more of the royal family than we normally do in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, all culminating with the monarch's funeral. Yet, the royals will be taking a break from the public eye for a while. As you may or may not know, tradition stipulates 12 days of mourning following a king or queen's death (via Vox). However, King Charles III has requested that this period be extended for seven days following the funeral, ending on September 26.

Royal editor for Hello! magazine, Emily Nash, said that the royals will need this time to "recover," saying, "We won't see them going about their business the way they normally do, carrying out engagements, making public appearances." She continued, saying, "I think we're going to have a period of reflection and some time for them to recover from what's been a very difficult personal moment in their lives."

According to Nash, the recent events have been difficult for all members of the royal family, most especially King Charles. THe period of recovery will likely make way for brighter things to come. As Nash explained, "King Charles of course has a coronation to look forward to and to plan. There's no indication yet of when that might happen but I would imagine it will happen sometime in the next six months."