The Young And The Restless And The Bold And The Beautiful Preview Deacon-Nikki Crossover
In 2011, "The Young and the Restless" featured a murder plot that saw Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) believe she killed Diane Jenkins (then Maura West) in self-defense. Nikki eventually learned this to be false, and Deacon Sharpe went down for the crime instead. However, when Diane Jenkins came back from the dead earlier this year, Nikki immediately wanted her driven out of town and the lives of everyone she loves (via Soaps In Depth). The biggest issue in Nikki's desire is Diane's unwavering commitment to remaining in Genoa City and the support she's earning from her son, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and ex, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).
Nikki has only received vague answers from Diane about why she faked her own death for over a decade. However, there's still another person who Nikki can confront to get the answers she's seeking — Deacon Sharpe. Not only that, but Deacon might also be the key Nikki needs to run Diane out of town once and for all, prompting a meeting between Nikki and Deacon (via Soap Central).
Deacon has been dealing with his own issues lately, trying to stop Sheila Carter's reign of terror from getting worse, but it's well beyond time for him to face Nikki about his past. Even though he's wrapped up in Sheila's mess, this is one situation he won't weasel out of. Nikki was nearly framed for that murder over a decade ago, and it's not something she's willing to let go.
Nikki will confront Deacon for his past actions in the crossover event
The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" posted a spoiler video for this week's episodes, and it looks like Deacon Sharpe is finally getting his comeuppance. In the video, Nikki Newman confronts Deacon, asking him if he "really [thought] that the truth would not come out?" Nikki clarifies that she's seeking revenge, however she isn't looking for revenge against him. It's easy to infer that Nikki is looking for Deacon's help in taking down Diane Jenkins. With the full range of information at her disposal, per Deacon, Nikki might gain the ammunition needed to take Diane down.
The epic crossover will occur on both "Bold" and "The Young and the Restless." It coincides with the 50th anniversary for "Y&R," and Nikki's confrontation with Deacon ties together storylines from both soap operas (via Soaps). So far, fan reaction on social media has been positive regarding the storyline featuring Deacon and Nikki.
One viewer on Twitter wrote, "[Sean Kanan] as Deacon Sharpe is definitely one of the best actors on @CBSDaytime #BoldandBeautiful is extremely lucky to have an actor of his caliber. @MelodyThomasSco is a #YR soap legend. This is going to be delicious!!" Another viewer tweeted, "How 'Bold' could pass up his story events with his epic return to 'Cobra Kai' which has been most watched for over eight days now on Netflix is beyond me!! Thank goodness 'YR' using him right now."