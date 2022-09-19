The Young And The Restless And The Bold And The Beautiful Preview Deacon-Nikki Crossover

In 2011, "The Young and the Restless" featured a murder plot that saw Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) believe she killed Diane Jenkins (then Maura West) in self-defense. Nikki eventually learned this to be false, and Deacon Sharpe went down for the crime instead. However, when Diane Jenkins came back from the dead earlier this year, Nikki immediately wanted her driven out of town and the lives of everyone she loves (via Soaps In Depth). The biggest issue in Nikki's desire is Diane's unwavering commitment to remaining in Genoa City and the support she's earning from her son, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and ex, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).

Nikki has only received vague answers from Diane about why she faked her own death for over a decade. However, there's still another person who Nikki can confront to get the answers she's seeking — Deacon Sharpe. Not only that, but Deacon might also be the key Nikki needs to run Diane out of town once and for all, prompting a meeting between Nikki and Deacon (via Soap Central).

Deacon has been dealing with his own issues lately, trying to stop Sheila Carter's reign of terror from getting worse, but it's well beyond time for him to face Nikki about his past. Even though he's wrapped up in Sheila's mess, this is one situation he won't weasel out of. Nikki was nearly framed for that murder over a decade ago, and it's not something she's willing to let go.