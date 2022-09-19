William And Catherine Have Something To Say Following The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II was especially close with her grandchildren, the Daily Mail reports. There have been many instances caught on-camera over the years that showed off the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, were no exceptions to that bond. According to Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth had great trust in the royal couple and shared a special bond with Catherine.

"Her Majesty sees the Cambridges as the future of the monarchy and trusts Kate and William's judgment implicitly," a source told the publication. "Kate asks for advice about speeches she's due to make, whom she can depend on most within the palace, and protocol dos and don'ts. The queen's more than happy to impart her wisdom — she's proud to be Catherine's go-to adviser about royal life."

That special bond was shown front and center following the tragic death of the queen. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following the monarch's passing, and took to social media once again to say their final farewell.

"Goodbye to a queen, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother," the couple shared as the caption, paired with a beautiful black and white photo of the queen's coffin being carried into the funeral service.