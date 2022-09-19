David Beckham Got Emotional In His Final Farewell To Queen Elizabeth

David Beckham met with Queen Elizabeth II several times over the years. One of those memorable encounters occurred in 2003 when Britain's longest-reigning monarch presented the soccer star with an Order of the British Empire, which recognizes an individual's outstanding public service. "I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family," Beckham told Sky News.

His respect for the monarch was evident last week, when he waited for 13 hours in the queue to see the queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Page Six shared a video of Beckham looking emotional after he finally got his brief moment by the queen's coffin.

After Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, the former athlete wrote an emotional goodbye on Instagram. "Our Queen is home," Beckham wrote beside a photo of the monarch's coffin. "Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen. This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational & caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen." His post also mentioned the grieving royal family. "Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure," he wrote. He ended his heartfelt post by acknowledging the new monarch: "Long live the King."