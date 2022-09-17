David Beckham's Brief Moment By The Queen's Coffin Will Leave You In Tears

The United Kingdom is mourning the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, with thousands of people lining up outside of Westminster Hall and waiting up to 24 hours for the chance to walk past the monarch's coffin. One of those people was none other than former soccer star David Beckham.

David had the opportunity to meet the queen several times throughout his career. In 2003, Elizabeth appointed David to the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to British football. He brought his grandparents to the ceremony, explaining that they had brought him up to be a royalist and a fan of the royal family, per Sky News. He and his wife, Victoria Beckham, were also guests at the wedding of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, as well as the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

David waited in line for more than 12 hours, occasionally stopping to take photos and sign autographs for his fellow mourners, per Town & Country. When he finally arrived at the queen's coffin, the Manchester United alum was seen wiping away a tear and bowing his head in sadness.

"We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our queen," he explained, per CNN. "You know something like this today is meant to be shared together."