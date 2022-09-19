The Young And The Restless Star Michael Graziadei Has Some Big News For Daniel Romalotti Fans

"The Young and the Restless'" Phyllis Summers has certainly seen a lot of dramatic changes over the years. While it might be hard to recount everyone who's ever played Phyllis on the hit CBS soap, the last switch came when Michelle Stafford took over for Gina Tognoni. Back in 2021, Stafford told Soap Opera Digest that one of the many reasons why she loves playing Phyllis so much is because she's such a complex character. She put it this way, "I remember this one scene where Nick and Phyllis are in the kitchen cooking and I was like, 'Whoa, really?' It's not a criticism of the writer at all, it was just me going, 'Wow, this is a change.' Phyllis was defanged for a little bit but that's okay because you're doing other things."

Well, it looks like Phyllis is about to be thrown for a loop as the newest "The Young and the Restless" spoilers say she's about to get a blast from the past in the form of her son, Daniel Romalotti. That's right: Actor Michael Graziadei has just shared some big news about his comeback on the show and it's one that has fans wondering what this means for Phyllis.