Why Pat Sajak's Recent Photo Opp Has Twitter Seeing Red

There are plenty of secrets about "Wheel of Fortune" that fans may not know. For instance, the wheel that looks so enormous on camera is actually only about 6 feet wide, according to Awesome Jelly. But, while that knowledge may be shocking, fans are a lot more floored by a recent revelation about the popular game show's longtime host, Pat Sajak. He's been a welcome guest into millions of homes for a jaw-dropping 40 years, but some are now thinking he's overstayed his welcome.

On September 17, the group Patriot Takes tweeted a photo of Sajak posing with Brian Glenn and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Glenn is a correspondent for the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) whose Twitter profile includes the phrase "Pronoun: Ultra MAGA." Greene is a House representative from Georgia who is well known for opposing the Biden administration and liberal policies. (Occasionally Greene gets ribbed for her verbal gaffes, such her references to "the gazpacho police" and "peach tree dish").

Glenn himself posted the photo on his own Instagram account, with an L.A. restaurant listed as the location. "'I'd like to buy a "G" please Pat.' Had the pleasure of meeting the #goat himself Pat Sajak last night at dinner," Glenn wrote. "Definitely a television icon. 'I'd like to solve the puzzle' MTG." Although the photo might appear to be old news, Twitter jumped on it as if it were fresh meat, which could spell T-R-O-U-B-L-E for the popular host.