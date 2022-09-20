Why An Insider Says The Queen's Funeral Could Be A Turning Point For William And Harry

The royal family seemed to display a united front during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Even so, much attention has been placed on their relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. Since the queen's death on September 8, royal experts have told publications such as The Express that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, must be feeling lonely and isolated, having to arrange his own travel back to the UK and hire private security in his home country.

"Being reminded of the fact that if he had been part of the family still, he would have been looked after by them but he had to go his own way because he said he would," said author Douglas Murray. "Now he's seeing some of the costs of it. One of the costs of it is a certain coldness from members of the family." However, King Charles mentioned his youngest son in his first official speech, offering a show of support by saying, "I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas." (via Metro). Now, many are focused on the interactions between Prince William, Prince of Wales, and his younger brother, hoping the two sons of Princess Diana will finally heal their perceived rift.